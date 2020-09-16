Sandra Ewan
Athens - Sandra "Sandy" Ewan, 68, passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.
Sandy was born in Merrill, Wisconsin, on March 12, 1952, to Gilbert and Ceora (Haffemann) Sabatke. She attended Trinity Lutheran School and Merrill High School. Upon graduation, she worked at Merrill Manufacturing for less than a year. She then married Mark Ewan on June 19, 1971. She ran a daycare and did some bartending for some time. After that, she worked at Athens Veterinary Service for nine years.
She was then offered a job at North Central Health Care working with the developmentally disabled.
She began by transporting clients and eventually became a job coach. She was promoted to consultant and stayed with them for twenty years. When the program closed, she was so dedicated and happy with her career that she found the same job at Opportunity Development Center in Marshfield. She was immediately hired as a job consultant where she remained for eight and a half years. She worked there until her illness made it impossible for her to work anymore.
Sandy could light up any room she was in and always made everyone feel welcome. She enjoyed being with family at their cabin on Lake Nokomis. Sandy loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, especially when they were all together as a family. Pontooning and fishing were the highlight of many weekends. Animals were always close to Sandy's heart which inspired many pets through the years, even some non-traditional ones. Her favorite of them all was little Roxie.
Sandy is survived by her beloved husband, Mark Ewan; children, Jeffrey (Dr. Amy) Ewan, Jayna (Cory) Brunke, and Jillian Ewan; grandchildren, Carter Brunke and Kylie Ewan, sister; Deborah (Barry Haff) Harris; brother, Steven (Cindy) Sabatke; brothers-in-law, Don Ewan and Roger
(Carol) Ewan; sister-in-law, Shirley (Cliff) Parker; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and aunts.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Norman and Elsie Sabatke and Roy and Leona Haffemann; parents, Gilbert and Ceora Sabatke; in-laws, Harvey and Clara Ewan; brother, Duwayne "Butch" Sabatke; sister, Darlene Schmitt; brothers-in-law, Thomas Ewan and Larry Schmitt; sister-in Law, Karen Ewan; and two sons, Michael and Mark.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Athens. Rev. Mark Schwalenberg will officiate. Burial will follow at Athens Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, and again on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the church. Social distancing will be observed and face masks are required.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com