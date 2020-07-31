1/1
Sandra K. "Sandy" Hornung
Sandra K. "Sandy" Hornung

Marathon - Sandra K. "Sandy" Hornung, 67, Marathon passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born September 29, 1952 in Gleason, daughter of the late James and Opal (Holsworth) McCandless. On September 8, 1973 she married Andy Hornung at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. He preceded her in death on April 20, 2010.

For many years Sandy was the parish secretary at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. Some of her favorite pastimes included sewing, being a homemaker and spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Jeremy (Kristie) Hornung, Ringle, Nicole (Brandon) Skrzypchak, Marathon and Steffanie (Ben) Salber, Marathon, five grandchildren, , Charlotte Hornung, Piper and Ripley Skrzypchak, Bridget and Grant Salber, her sibling, James (Carol) McCandless, Eau Claire and nieces and nephews.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one sister, Gail Rice and one brother, Gary McCandless.

A Private Family Memorial Mass will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. The Rev. Joseph Diermeier will preside. Burial will be at a later date in St. Mary Cemetery, Marathon. Public visitation will be held on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. Social distancing guidelines will be practiced. The family requests face coverings to be worn for the visitation. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Sandy's name. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home
301 Walnut St
Marathon, WI 54448
(715) 845-6900
