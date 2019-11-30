|
Sandra Kay Snyder
Wausau - Sandra Kay Snyder, 78, of Wausau, entered into rest on November 29, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital with her husband and children by her side.
Sandra was born December 29, 1940 in Kansas City, MO and raised by her parents Robert and Bertha Smith in Beloit, WI.
Sandra attended Beloit Memorial High and graduated from Rockford Memorial School of Nursing. After completing nursing school, she spent over 4 decades in nursing. She took a break to raise her own children. Sandra then spent the last 25 years as an OB nurse at Aspirus Hospital where she never met a baby she didn't love.
Her interests included bridge, all Wisconsin sports teams, vacationing in Sanibel, and spoiling her grandkids.
She was a faithful attendee of St. Agnes Catholic Church
Sandra is survived by her husband of 57 years, George Snyder; children Eric (Kim), Mike, and Amy Martin (Paul). Grandchildren Emily, Thomas, Noah, Nathanael.
A memorial Mass will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 11:00 am St. Agnes Catholic Church, 6101 Zinser Street, Weston, with a visitation from 10:00 am until the time of service. Fr. Greg Bohren will officiate. A visitation on Tuesday, December 3 will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Brainard Funeral Home- Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the OB Department through the Aspirus Health Foundation in Sandra's name. Their number is 715-847-2470.
Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019