Sandra Lee Spiegl
Sandra Lee Spiegl, formerly of Antigo, passed away on November 4, 2020 at Brewster Village in Appleton at the age of 76.
Sandy is survived by husband; Peter Spiegl of Greenville, daughter; Kelly (Paul) Giese of Greenville, son; Ryan (Amy) Spiegl of Greenville, sisters; Karen (Mark) Mueller of Spooner, Joan (Gary) Borneman of Weston, and Pam (Barry) Parlier of Schofield and grandchildren; Gavin Giese, Farrah Giese, Porter Spiegl, and Cason Spiegl.
A private funeral service for Sandy will be held. Interment will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Mattoon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.act.alz.org
or sent to Alzheimer's Association
Green Bay, 3313 S. Packerland Dr. Ste E, DePere, WI 54115.
Strasser-Roller Funeral Home is assisting the family. Friends may visit online at strasserrollerfuneralhome.com
