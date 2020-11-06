1/
Sandra Lee Spiegl
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra Lee Spiegl

Appleton - Sandra Lee Spiegl, formerly of Antigo, passed away on November 4, 2020 at Brewster Village in Appleton at the age of 76.

Sandy is survived by husband; Peter Spiegl of Greenville, daughter; Kelly (Paul) Giese of Greenville, son; Ryan (Amy) Spiegl of Greenville, sisters; Karen (Mark) Mueller of Spooner, Joan (Gary) Borneman of Weston, and Pam (Barry) Parlier of Schofield and grandchildren; Gavin Giese, Farrah Giese, Porter Spiegl, and Cason Spiegl.

Strasser-Roller Funeral Home

www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strasser-Roller Funeral Home
504 Edison St
Antigo, WI 54409
(715) 623-5202
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Strasser-Roller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved