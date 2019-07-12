|
Sandra Mae Zick - Boehme
Wausau - Sandra M. Zick-Boehme, age 83, Wausau, passed away on July 10, 2019 at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau WI.
Sandra was born June 9, 1936 in Wausau, Wisconsin to the late Arnold and Ruth (Schroeder) Kell. She married the late, William (Bill) Zick on February 15, 1958. He preceded her in death on August 3, 2002. She married Carl Boehme on April 27, 2007. He survives.
During her life she worked at Wausau Insurance, Wausau Hospital-Radiology Dept., JC Pennys and Morath Dental Office.
Sandra was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and sang in the choir.
She was always very inquisitive about all our family members and the welfare of everyone.
In addition to her second husband, Carl, survivors include three sons and one daughter, Mark (Kathy) Zick, David (Carla) Zick, Rodney (Rhonda) Zick, Joy Selting-Buchberger, all from Wausau; two brothers, Delmar (Mary) Kell, Midland, MI and Luther (Pam) Kell, Auburn Hills, MI and two sisters, Jean Dorn who preceded her in death, Beverly (Roy) Lange from White Lake, MI., 2 brother-in-laws, Ted & Steve (Connie) Zick, 1 sister-in-law, Paulette Becker, 10 nieces and nephews of which one is deceased (Steven Dorn) and 4 grandchildren, Willy Zick, Ashley Zick, Matt Selting and Kylie Buchberger. Sandra is also survived by one stepson John (Susan) Boehme and one step daughter Betty (Rick) Diehl.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday July 16th, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Rev. Holdorf will officiate with interment at Restlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the service at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, followed by commital at Restlawn Cemetery and lunch after at Trinity Lutheran Church 501 Stewart Ave, Wausau WI 54401. Friends may sign the family guest book at helke.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from July 12 to July 14, 2019