Sandra Meidl



Port Charlotte, FL - Sandra 'Sandy' Meidl of Port Charlotte, FL died Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice Home. She was 81 years old.



She was born on July 1, 1937 in Birnamwood, WI. The daughter of the late William and Margaret (Pietz) Lemke. She was a graduate of Birnamwood High School class of 1955. She married James Meidl on June 29, 1957 at St. Philomena Catholic Church in Birnamwood. He survives.



Sandra worked a number of years for Employers Mutual before becoming a homemaker raising her daughters, Marijo and Michele. She also did volunteer work for Ft Benjamin Harrison Hospital and Andrews Air Force Base Hospital. Thereafter, she worked retail. She returned to the Insurance Industry before retiring.



She was an avid cake decorator. She also enjoyed sewing, cooking, crocheting and multiple crafts. You could always expect a joke or quip from her.



Sandra is survived by her husband, US Army (ret) LTC James Meidl; Daughter Michele Wenzel; Mother-in-law, Gladys Meidl; Five Grandchildren, Laurel (Soli) Ramsdell, Andrew (Sharon) Raeder, Joseph (Megan) Wenzel, James (Mandy) Wenzel and Alexandra ( William) Herman; two Great Grandchildren, Reagan & Simon Wenzel; Sisters & Brother/Sister in laws, Violet (James) Hansen, Barbara Habeck, John (Vivian) Meidl and Jerome (Aubrey) Meidl; Nieces & Nephews, Cherie (Scott) Nelson, David (Angie) Hansen, Jeff (Colleen) Hansen, Marla (Tom) Haas, Daniel (Dana) Hansen, Rhonda ( Steve) Stern, Brek (Nancy) Minarik, Kurt Minarik, Troy (Ciff) Minarik, Krin Rabe, Debbie (Tim) Freeman, Diane (Habeck) Dicke, Donele (Darrell) Parrish, Darla (Ricardo) Pardo, Darsi (Mike) Anderson, Dana Habeck, Christopher (Kim) Meidl, Rachel Meidl and Diane ( Mike) Kinney and their families.



In addition to her parents William and Margaret, Sandra was preceded in death by her Daughter & Son-in-law, Marijo (James) Raeder; Father-in-law, Ludwig Meidl; Sister, Delores Minarik and Brothers-in-law, Leonard Minarik and Dale Habeck.



In celebration of Sandra's life, visitation will be Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 9am followed by a service at 10:30 am at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home in Birnamwood. Rev. Charles Hoffmann will officiate.



Memories and condolences may be shared at schmidtschulta.com Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 12, 2019