Sandra Pauls
Schofield - Sandra J. Pauls, 69, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital in the palliative care unit. She was born on December 27, 1949 in Wausau to the late Philip and Thelma (Hessey) Gotchy. Sandy graduated from DC Everest High School in 1967. In April of 1976 she met Terry Pauls and after a 20 year courtship they were married in Las Vegas on August 12, 1997.
Sandy was the beverage manager at Charles Bar in Wausau for 20 years. In May of 1995 she was hired at SNE Corp in Mosinee. She worked there until 2012 when SNE closed. During this time she also worked a seasonal job as a line lead at Maple Ridge Farms for 15 years. After retirement she worked at Mosinee Cold Storage until the time of her death.She had a great sense of humor and was well liked by her co-workers. She loved flowers and always had an abundance of them for all to see in the summer months.
She is survived by her husband Terry, a son Dan, brothers, Frank (Jeanette), Mosinee, Rocky of Wausau, sisters, Paulette (Jack), Sturgeon Bay, Peggy (Roy), of Wausau and Lori Jahnke of Wausau.
She was preceded in death by her daughters Donna Witzeling and infant daughter Tina, sisters, Sherry Belke and Lynn Wester Meyer.
Services will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Peace United Church, Schofield. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. until of service at 5:00.
Mid - Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences can be expressed at www.HonorOne.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Apr. 2, 2019