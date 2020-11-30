Sandra (Woodward) Ryan
Sandra Marie Ryan passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at the House of the Dove Hospice in Marshfield, WI, where she had resided for the last month.
Tootsie was born September 30, 1936 in Weston, WI, daughter of the late Pearl and Harvey Woodward, Sr. She married James J. Ryan on May 5th, 1946 in Pine Valley Minnesota.
In her early years, Tootsie worked as a waitress and later worked at Marathon Electric. For many years, she babysat her nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. She enjoyed crocheting, word puzzles, playing cards, and taking photos.
She is survived by her husband, Jim; sons, Barry (Linda) Ryan and Forrest Ryan; and daughter, Kelly (Nick) Erickson. She is further survived by grandchildren, Lee (Terri) Ryan, Nickolas (Nichole Sullivan) Erickson, Jr., and Jennifer (Matthew) Folz; five great-grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren; sister, Jessie Drews; brothers, Cleo (Jeanette) Woodward and Dwight (Helen) Woodward. Besides her parents, Tootsie was preceded in death by her sister, Christine Woodward; and brothers, Harvey Jr., Quentin, Dexter, and Lionel Woodward.
A Private Family Funeral is being held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Brainard Funeral Home - Everest Chapel. Rev. Gloria VanHouten of Peace United Church of Christ in Schofield will officiate. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Wausau. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Tootsie's favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
The family would like to thank the visiting nurses - especially Halley - as well as the nurses at the House of the Dove who took such good care of Tootsie.