Sandra Vachowiak
Wausau - Sandra Vachowiak, age 74, of Wausau died on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Mount View Care Center in Wausau after a 7-year battle with ovarian cancer.
Sandra was born on April 18, 1945 in Madison to the late Walter and Rose (Schoepke) Bielke. She lived in Wausau with her husband David Vachowiak of 52 years. She enjoyed helping others and did so with her work as a nursing assistant, seamstress, and volunteer.
Survivors include her husband David of Wausau and daughter Cherie Vachowiak of Albuquerque, New Mexico.
A memorial Service will be held at 11AM on Thursday, February 27th at Covenant Community Presbyterian Church, 1806 Weston Ave., Schofield. Visitation will begin at 10AM until the time of the service.
The family would like to thank Dr. Peterson and staff at Aspirus Cancer Center, the staff at Mount View Care Center, Amy and staff at Forest Park, and Pastors Jesse and Jim at Covenant Church.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 18 to Feb. 23, 2020