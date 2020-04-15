Resources
More Obituaries for Sara Stark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sara Stark

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sara Stark Obituary
Sara Stark

Mosinee - Sara Ellen Stark, 85, Mosinee, died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born on January 7, 1935 in March Rapids, Wis., the daughter of the late Ferdinand Habeck and Sarah Ellen Habeck Gewiss. She married Ronald Stark on August 18, 1956. He preceded her in death on October 24, 2003.

Sara was a homemaker. She loved cooking, grocery shopping, and gardening. She shared her garden surplus with many. She also loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sara was a member of St. John Lutheran Church.

Survivors include her sons, Bryan, Mosinee, and Jeffrey (Donna), Zeeland, Mich.; a daughter, Ann (Glenn) Hintz, Bancroft; five grandchildren, Kimberly (Brad Sweinheart) Stark, Kelly (Matt) Van Malsen, Amanda (Jarod) Goehl, Becky (Lucas) Wysocki, and Tyler Hintz; ten great-grandchildren, Amelia & Ethel Van Malsen, Gabrielle, Joshua, Elizabeth, Matthew, & Abigail Goehl, and Jace, Carter, & Lacey Wysocki; and one brother, Harold Gewiss. She was preceded in death by a brother, Raymond Gewiss.

Due to the current health crisis, a memorial service will be held at a later date. A memorial fund will be established in Sara's name.

Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at bestefh.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -