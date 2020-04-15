|
Sara Stark
Mosinee - Sara Ellen Stark, 85, Mosinee, died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
She was born on January 7, 1935 in March Rapids, Wis., the daughter of the late Ferdinand Habeck and Sarah Ellen Habeck Gewiss. She married Ronald Stark on August 18, 1956. He preceded her in death on October 24, 2003.
Sara was a homemaker. She loved cooking, grocery shopping, and gardening. She shared her garden surplus with many. She also loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sara was a member of St. John Lutheran Church.
Survivors include her sons, Bryan, Mosinee, and Jeffrey (Donna), Zeeland, Mich.; a daughter, Ann (Glenn) Hintz, Bancroft; five grandchildren, Kimberly (Brad Sweinheart) Stark, Kelly (Matt) Van Malsen, Amanda (Jarod) Goehl, Becky (Lucas) Wysocki, and Tyler Hintz; ten great-grandchildren, Amelia & Ethel Van Malsen, Gabrielle, Joshua, Elizabeth, Matthew, & Abigail Goehl, and Jace, Carter, & Lacey Wysocki; and one brother, Harold Gewiss. She was preceded in death by a brother, Raymond Gewiss.
Due to the current health crisis, a memorial service will be held at a later date. A memorial fund will be established in Sara's name.
Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at bestefh.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020