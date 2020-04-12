Services
Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home
401 W. College Ave
Wittenberg, WI 54499
715-253-2713
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 12:30 PM
St. Ladislaus Catholic Church
Funeral service
Following Services
St. Ladislaus Catholic Church
Sarah Ganski Obituary
Sarah Ganski

Bevent - Sarah J. Ganski, 44 of Bevent, died unexpectedly on Friday, April 10, 2020 at her home. She was born in Stevens Point on June 9, 1975 to Larry and Rose (Furmanek) Kluck. On August 1, 1998, Sarah was united in marriage to Brian Ganski at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church in Bevent. Sarah was an emergency room nurse at Aspirus Wausau Hospital for many years. She was very passionate about her job and helped many families throughout her career. Sarah enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, ATV-ing with her family and spending time with her 'fur babies'. Her most precious time spent was with her family at the cottage in Mercer. She could always be found relaxing on the pontoon.

Sarah is survived by her husband, Brian; her mother, Rose Kluck of Schofield; two children, Rachael and Andrew, both of Bevent; her brother, Martin Kluck of Schofield; parents-in-law, Connie and Kathy Ganski of Shantytown; siblings-in-law, Bobby Ganski of Shantytown, Tanya (Ben) Kudronowicz of Hatley and Jimmy (Karla) Ganski of Shantytown; many nieces, nephews, friends and extended family as well as her ER family at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. She was preceded in death by her dad, Larry and infant brother, Steven.

A public visitation will be held on Saturday, April 18th, 2020 from 9:00am until 12:30pm at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church. A private Funeral Service will be held on Saturday following the visitation. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery at a later date.

The family encourages the community and friends wishing to pay their respects to practice social distancing and keep the State mandates in mind. Please be patient as measures will be taken to practice social distancing during the visitation time.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020
