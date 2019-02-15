|
|
Scott Edward Brown
Portage - Scott Edward Brown, formerly of Schofield, passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness on Tuesday, February 12th at University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison.
Scott was born October 7th, 1957 in Reedsburg to Keith and Kathryn (Garvin) Brown. He grew up living between Black River Falls and Portage, graduating from Portage High School in 1976. He married Peggy Wyman, also of Portage, in 1979. Scott was a proud retiree of GTE and Verizon telephone companies where he loved his work and the great friends that were made along the way. He most enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, jeep trips with Peggy, playing cards with his siblings, and woodworking. Scott was also an avid outdoorsman, which he greatly enjoyed sharing hunting and fishing with his children and planting trees every year at "The Farm".
Scott is survived by his wife Peggy of 39 years; sons Matt (Alicia) Brown of Portage and Mike (Nikki) Brown of Clarksville, TN; grandchildren Lyla, Hayden, Evaleigh, and Edison Brown; siblings Marge (Ron) Axelsen of DeForest, Dan (Grace) Brown of Waupun, Sue (Jeff) Genac of Racine, and Barb (Ed) Comstock of Portage; father-in-law Russell Wyman; sister-in-law Kay (Ed) Wilcox; along with many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, mother-in-law Betty Wyman, and brother-in-law Jim Wyman.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Portage with Fr. Jerome Maksvytis presiding. Visitation will be at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Private inurnment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church in Portage, Columbia County Humane Society, or the in Scott's memory.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Feb. 15, 2019