Scott G. Owens
Scott G. Owens

Wausau - Scott Grady Owens was born January 20, 1975 in Wausau, WI to Wayne Owens and Paula Hawkins. He died July 17, 2020.

Scott graduated from D.C. Everest High School in 1994, where he was on the football and track teams, and attended Northcentral Technical College. He was employed for many years at North Central Health Care in Wausau. He was a model employee and was named an Employee of the Month. He will be missed there. He was also employed part-time at Family Foot and Ankle in Weston and Merrill.

Scott was a kind, considerate, compassionate, and trusting soul, with a beautiful smile and a great laugh. He was known to many as "Smiley". He could talk to anyone about almost anything.

He was an avid outdoorsman and was passionate about hunting and fishing in all seasons and liked experimenting with game recipes. He loved history, especially the Civil War, and watched the History Channel as often as he could. He could quote you years of Packer and Brewers statistics.

Although he was the older brother, while growing up he often got dragged into the many crazy schemes his younger sister thought up.

Scott is survived and loved by his father, Wayne (Marcia) Owens (Kronenwetter, WI), mother Paula (James) Hawkins (Wausau, WI), sister Carrie (Steve) Genrich (Wausau, WI) and their boys Allen and Baron, stepbrothers Joseph Hawkins (Wausau, WI) and Richard (Kyle Kunz) Hawkins (Milwaukee, WI), aunts and uncles Clyde (Joyce) Owens (St. Germain, WI), Nancy Sprotte (San Diego, CA), Phyllis (John) Hines (Oregon City, OR), Dennis Jones (Katy, TX), cousins Todd, Jeff and Steve Owens, Michael and Derek Hines, and Chadwick Jones, and many friends, especially his long-time friend Joel (Kara) Tikalsky.

In lieu of flowers, you may donate to North Central Health Care - Mental Health Services, 1100 Lakeview Drive, Wausau, WI 54403; a local pet shelter, or a favorite charity.

Scott's family will accept friends and visitors from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Brainard Funeral Home, 522 Adams Street, Wausau. Private services will be held. Online condolences may be shared at www.brainardfuneral.com.




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jul. 18 to Jul. 20, 2020.
