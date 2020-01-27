Services
Scott M. Venzke

Scott M. Venzke Obituary
Scott M Venzke

Athens - Age 55, of Athens, passed away on Friday, January 24th at home surrounded by his family after a yearlong courageous fight against cancer.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Athens Community Hall with Rev. Mark Schwalenberg officiating. Family and friends are invited to gather for a Celebration of Life from 10 AM until time of services. Scott will be laid to rest in the Athens Lutheran Cemetery following the service with a buffet luncheon to start after returning from the cemetery. The honor of pallbearer belongs to Kenneth Punke, Scott Krueger, Kurt Denzine, Brad Willemssen, Ronnie Lavicka, Brian Lavicka, and Mike Gauerke.

Scott's arrangements are under the care of Life Tributes Funeral Home-Spencer. To read Scott's full life story and to share thoughts and condolences, please visit www.lifetributesfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
