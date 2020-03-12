Services
Scott Pozorski

Scott Pozorski Obituary
Scott Pozorski

Kronenwetter - Scott A. Pozorski, 62, of Kronenwetter, died on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at his home.

He was born on Sept. 5, 1957, the son of Raymond Pozorski and Marilyn "Mary" (Kopp) Pozorski, both of Schofield.

Scott worked hard and enjoyed being a self-employed Carpenter. He enjoyed fishing and gardening, especially bee keeping and making honey!

Survivors, besides his father, Raymond, and mother, Mary, include a brother, Wayne Pozorski, Hatley; and a nephew, David Pozorski, St. Louis, MO. He is preceded in death by a brother, Ray Joel Pozorski.

A memorial service will be at 6 p.m., Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee. The Rev. Donald Meuret will officiate. Family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.bestefh.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020
