|
|
Sean A. Cronin
Rothschild - Sean Anthony Cronin, Rothschild, passed away unexpectedly on February 2, 2019; Groundhog's Day - the Weatherman's Holiday. He was born January 31, 1959 and soon after he was adopted by Ted and Mille Cronin in Oak Lawn, IL. He was truly a gift to them.
Sean graduated from Brother Rice High School in Chicago, IL.He then furthered his education by attending Western Illinois University where he majored in Journalism and meteorology. His first love was the weather. The bigger the storm the better! He loved storm chasing with his children and watching the latest updates on current weather patterns. Throughout his career, he worked in various television and radio markets in Rockford, IL; Springfield, MO; Green Bay, WI; Reno, NV and Wausau, WI until 1999. He then became involved in politics, running for the 7th district congressional seat in WI. Sean then became a Regional Representative for The National Federation of Independent Business during which he achieved many sales awards and was a member of the Hall of Fame until he became ill in 2012.
He was a great story-teller and always had a great sense of humor. His children and granddaughter meant the world to him. He was happiest when he was playing golf, watching Chicago sports, hanging out for late-night talks, keeping an eye on the weather, talking politics or traveling.
Sean is survived by his mother, Mille Cronin, of Oak Lawn, IL. He is also survived by the love of his life, his wife of 32 years, Maggie; his children Steven (Janessa), and twin daughters Anne (Bradley Oberbeck), and Jennifer; his granddaughter Emilee (the apple of his eye); siblings; Kevin, Maura and Lisa; many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his fur babies Mille, Betty and Miracle. He was preceded in death by his father, Ted who passed away on January 28, 2019.
The family would like to thank Dr. Brian Smith of AspirusFamily Physicians, the staffs of Aspirus Hospital and Clinics, Endocrinology, and Wound Clinic as well as the EMS staff at Riverside Fire District for their care and compassion over the years.
Friends may call at Brainard Funeral Home - Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Ct, Weston, WI 54476 on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. at Brainard Funeral Home. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. at St. Therese Church, 113 Kort Street, Rothschild, WI 54474. In lieu of flowers, contributions to a memorial fund can be made to the Sean Cronin Memorial Fund at Intercity State Bank, PO Box 560, Schofield, WI 54476.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019