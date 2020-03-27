|
|
Selma C. Schroeder
Athens - Selma "Sally" Clara Schroeder, 92, passed away into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, March 23, 2020.
Sally was born August 8, 1927 in Wausau, Wisconsin, the daughter of the late Albert and Clara (Pankonien) Luedtke. She was a Wausau resident until September 27, 1952 when she and Arnold Schroeder were married in Wausau and moved to Athens, Wisconsin to live their life together and raise four children. After nearly 60 years of marriage, Arnold passed away June 28, 2012.
Sally loved attending Trinity Lutheran church in Athens where she sang in the choir and participated in bible study groups. She was a member of the American Legion Women's Auxiliary. Sally and Arnie loved traveling and spending time with family and friends at the cottage in northern Wisconsin. Sally enjoyed fishing, gardening, canning and cooking.
Besides her husband, Sally was preceded in death by her sister, Verne (Luedtke) Apple; and brothers, Elmer Luedtke and Lawrence Luedtke.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathie (Gary) Farrington, Tucson, Arizona; sons, David Schroeder, Wausau, Allen (Shari) Schroeder, Wausau and Mark Schroeder, Athens; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A heartfelt thanks from Sally's family to the staff of the Athenian Living Center for the care they provided Sally during the past two years. The family also would like to thank the health care workers that provided Sally and the family with care and comfort in her final days.
Due to current nationwide health concerns, a memorial service will be held at a later date at Trinity Lutheran Church in Athens.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020