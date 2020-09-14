1/1
Selma "Sally" Schroeder
Athens - Memorial services for Selma "Sally" Clara Schroeder, 92, who passed away March 23, 2020 will be at 12:00 p.m. noon on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Athens. Rev. Mark Schwalenberg will officiate. Visitation will be on Sunday from 10:30 a.m. until time of services at the church. The service will be live streamed on Trinity's facebook page. Social distancing will be practiced and face masks are required for anyone attending. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church and School, Athens. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Sep. 14 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home
312 Caroline St
Athens, WI 54411
(715) 845-6900
