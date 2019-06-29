|
Shane Joseph Windorski
Rothschild - Shane Joseph Windorski, 32, of Rothschild, died on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau. Wes Jedras will officiate. Visitation will take place from 3:00 pm until the time of services at the funeral home. Please go to helke.com to view the full obituary and sign the family guestbook.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on June 29, 2019