Services
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 842-3993
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
6:00 PM
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
Shane Joseph Windorski

Shane Joseph Windorski Obituary
Shane Joseph Windorski

Rothschild - Shane Joseph Windorski, 32, of Rothschild, died on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau. Wes Jedras will officiate. Visitation will take place from 3:00 pm until the time of services at the funeral home. Please go to helke.com to view the full obituary and sign the family guestbook.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on June 29, 2019
