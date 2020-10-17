Shari Lee McCrory



Shari Lee McCrory left us on Sept. 30, 2020. She was born in Wausau to Dick and Verne Ruth on August 28,1944.



Shari married Orrin McCrory and resided in Wausau, before moving to Fennville, MI where they raised their 3 girls. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Orrin.



She loved Colorado and the Rocky Mountains. Her favorite place was outside of Walden, CO where she and her sister spent much time hiking, fishing and exploring the flora and fauna. Wildlife watching was one of the highlights of being there. Shari was a passionate lover of the outdoors and all animals.



Traveling to Alaska was a highlight of her life. She visited Denali Park and toured around the state with her parents and husband. She also volunteered to help with research of CA sea lions with her niece at the San Miguel research station in the Channel Islands. Observing many of the sea mammals, including grey whales and dolphins was one of her greatest memories.



Shari is survived by her daughters, Jami McCrory (Jim Trausch), Kelly Monique (Marc), Stacy Nolan (Chris) sister Rae Melin of Bothell, WA, 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren and her constant companions, Maggie and Annie.



Her family and friends will miss her laughter, kindness, humility and her loving presence.



Donations in her name may be sent to the World Wildlife Fund.









