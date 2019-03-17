|
Sharon A. Paetzold
Wausau - Sharon Ann (Hessefort) Paetzold, 80, of Wausau, formerly of Medford, passed away suddenly on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
She was born on November 21, 1938 in Medford to the late Ervin and Eva (Larson) Hessefort. As she was growing up, she attended school in Medford and later graduated from Medford Senior High School. Following graduation, she was employed at the ASCS office as well as M&I Bank. She married Carl Paetzold in Medford on June 10, 1961.
Sharon was currently employed at the Wausau Job Center, Forward Services Corporation, as a resource specialist. She enjoyed education and continued to attend classes at NTC while working. Working in the garden and collecting antiques were among the things that Sharon enjoyed in her free time.
The oldest of eight siblings, Sharon, was always our caregiver. Whenever help was needed, she came when called. Sharon enjoyed planning family events, especially birthday parties. She was an amazing cook and kept everyone well fed with her many desserts.
Survivors include her husband, Carl of Wausau; sisters, Shirley (Dave) Lemke of Medford, Gail (Dave) LaFontaine of Marshfield, Sandra Kolasa of Tomahawk, and Eileen Mundt of Tucson, AZ; sisters-in-law, Gloria Paetzold of Wausau, Sharon (Jim) Hild of Naples, FL, Judy Paetzold of Wausau, and Rita Paetzold of Seattle, WA; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ervin and Eva Hessefort; sister, Susan Rouiller; brothers, Glenn Hessefort and Ervin John Hessefort; and brother-in-law, Bill Kolasa.
A memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 600 Stevens Drive, Wausau, with Rev. Ken Albers officiating. Family and friends may call beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Mar. 17, 2019