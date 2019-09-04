|
|
Sharon A. Seubert
Wausau - Sharon A. Seubert, 83, died Friday, August 30, 2019 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Wausau Manor.
She was born September 19, 1935 in Merrill, daughter of the late Charles and Verna (Huven) Burger. On August 10, 1957 she married Allan Seubert at St. Mary Catholic Church. They recently celebrated 62 years of marriage.
Sharon worked as an underwriter at Wausau Insurance for 29 years and also worked for the Chamber of Commerce and the Wausau Center Mall. She was on the Marathon School Board for 27 years, the Marathon County Special Ed Board, counselor for Badger Girls State, clerk for Cents of Reality and chaperone for Wausau Story Drum and Bugle Corp. Sharon held all of the offices for the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, volunteered at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, ushered at the Grand Theater, and was a Master Gardener. Sharon and her husband were charter members of St. Matthew Catholic Church and very active members serving as Eucharistic Ministers and money counters. She enjoyed square dancing, ceramics, reading, puzzles, knitting and gardening as well as Wisconsin Badger, Packer and Marathon Red Raider sporting events. She created over 2000 baby hats that she donated to Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
Survivors include her husband, Allan Seubert; children, Michael (Brenda) Seubert, Greg (Ruth) Seubert and Sue (Michael) Matthiae; grandchildren, Matthew, Sara and Daniel Seubert, Allison (Brandon) Oliphant, Laura (Jared) Morris, Thomas (Olivia) Seubert, Melissa (Scott) Sigmund, Kristin (Bryant) Natzke, Kaitlyn (Bradley) Bernarde and Ryan Matthiae; great-grandchildren, Derrek, Molly, Henry, Norah, Jordan, Rosalie, Hailey and Brady; brothers-in-law, Lester Seubert, Don (Jane) Seubert and Roger Stoltz; sisters-in-law, Gail Dustin and Janet (Lyle) Morien; and her favorite dog, Rascal.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Chris Seubert, brother and sister-in-law, Chuck (Jackie) Burger, sisters-in-law, Nancy Stoltz, Florine Seubert and brother-in-law, Wyman Dustin.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Peter Kieffer will preside. Burial will be in St. Michael Cemetery, Wausau. Visitation will be Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau. There will be a parish rosary service Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the church.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Abrego, Dr. Blonsky, and the staffs at Divita Dialysis, Aspirus Wausau Hospital and Wausau Manor for their kind, compassionate care given to Sharon.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Ave., Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Sept. 4, 2019