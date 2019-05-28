|
Sharon Ann Bloch
Wausau - Sharon Ann Bloch (nee Markle), a woman with a heart of gold, voracious reader, music enthusiast, and animal lover passed on May 24, 2019 after a courageous fight following complications from surgery.
Sharon was born 29 December 1941 in Saint Cloud Minnesota to "Nony" and Jim Markle. She grew up in Eau Claire with two siblings, Jim and Jean. Being the eldest of three she instinctively developed a remarkable sense of responsibility, dependability, and nurturing. She was truly a natural born mother.
Sharon attended Waldorf College in Iowa studying parish work. With her strong faith, giving nature and the dedication of service to others, she was again a natural. She was the "glue that held the church together."
Sharon met Jerry Kluetz when she was a parish worker at First English Lutheran Church in Wausau, and they married in 1964. They share two children, John and Amy Kluetz.
Though the marriage didn't sustain, Sharon always maintained an extraordinarily friendly relationship with Jerry and his family. And, even after marrying the true love of her life of nearly 41 years, Ron Bloch, with Sharon's understanding personality all three were able to create a happy friendship - to the delight of their children.
Sharon was an unbelievably kind and gentle soul who would freely open her heart and home. It would take only a moment to want to be in her life permanently. She possessed a ready smile, twinkling eyes, and truly listened when you spoke. Sharon was marvelously encouraging and supportive as a mother and completely devoted as a wife.
Sharon took such joy in her grandson Benjamin Kluetz, as well as her furry grandchildren. Sharon unquestionably found family and friends to be her rock. She never wavered in her devotion to them. She, of course, instilled all of these traits in her children.
She was never one to boast, dwell on the negative, focus on her own troubles, or contain an ounce of jealousy. She loved to knit, played piano, sang in the church choir, was a professional art framer, could make an amazing meatloaf, and best of all - she could laugh at herself.
Sharon was preceded in death by her son, John; parents, Jim and Nony Markle; mother and father-in-law, Arlene and Edwin Bloch; as well as her furry grandchildren, Scout and CleoCatra.
A tremendous void will be left in the hearts of her husband Ron; daughter, Amy; grandson, Benjamin; siblings, Jim (Carol) Markle, Jean (Jack) Keegan, Bruce (Sharon) Bloch, and Cheri (Randy) Oswald; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, and so many friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, June 7, 2019 at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 3200 No Mountain Rd. Pastor Gary Brandenburg will officiate. Visitation will take place from 9:00 am until the time of services at the church. Please go to helke.com to sign the family guestbook.
In lieu of flowers, Sharon would love of those who would like to honor her, to make a donation to New Life Pet Adoption Center (Marathon City, WI).
The family would like to thank the medical team at Aspirus Medical Surgical Intensive Care Unit, for their compassion and dignity shown to Sharon.
As she was such an extraordinary woman, the world is darker without Sharon in it. But, the legacy she leaves in all those she has touched makes the world a much brighter place.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from May 28 to June 2, 2019