Sharon Cherek
Bevent - Sharon R. Cherek, 83, of Bevent, died on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.
Sharon was born on August 23, 1935, in Wausau. The son of the late Raymond and LaVerne (Malchowski) Cherek.
On May 31, 1958, Sharon was united in marriage to Terenia Gorski at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent. She survives.
Sharon was a United States Army veteran serving from 1957 to 1962 and was a member of the Hatley American Legion Post #471. He worked as a quality control inspector at JI Case retiring in 1992. He was a member of The Lion's Club for over 45 years and was a charter member of the Bevent club. Sharon was district governor from 1994 to 1995 and held numerous offices and was manager of the Eyeglass Recycling Center in Rosholt for 19 years. He was an active member of St. Ladislaus Catholic Church and its Men's Society. Sharon was a member of Breske's Trap Club for over 25 years. He bowled on multiple leagues at Wittenberg Bowling Center and Dale's Weston Lanes. Sharon started accordion lessons at the age of eight and played in several polka bands including The Royal Tones and Polish Pride. He loved to play sheepshead, poker, cribbage and pinochle. Sharon was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. He loved camping, boating and spending time with his family and friends.
Sharon is survived by his wife, Terenia; two daughters, Lynn (Chris) Leslie of Bevent and Denise (Wayne) Akavickas of Wausau; four grandchildren, Marie Leslie of Bevent, Christopher Leslie of Middleton, Meagan (Blake) Weber of Merrill and Hayley (Tucker) Shaw of Wausau and one great granddaughter, the light of his life, his "Little Princess" Emryn Weber.
Sharon was preceded in death by his parents and mother and father-in-law, Theodore and Delphine Gorski.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 12, 2019 at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent. Father Augustine Bentil will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by the Hatley American Legion Post #471 and the Elderon Memorial Post #8068, VFW. Entombment will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau at 2:30 PM on Monday. Visitation will be on Sunday from 3:00 PM to 6:30 PM with a rosary recited at 6:30pm and will continue on Monday from 9:00 AM until the time of Mass all at the church.
Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.
The family would like to thank Dr. Frank Rubino and Dr. Chris Peterson along with the staff of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services, especially Haley B. and Tanya H. for their wonderful care and compassion.
