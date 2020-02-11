|
|
Sharon Dabler
Schofield - Sharon Dawn Dabler passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Azura Memory Care, Wausau, WI. Under the care of Heartland Hospice Care, for complications from Alzheimer's Disease.
Sharon was born a New Year's baby on January 1, 1947 to Theodore and Margaret (Damrow) Kromrei in Wausau. She graduated from Wausau High School in 1964. She married Harold Dabler on October 25, 1969 at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Wausau. They were blessed with two daughters, Jennifer and Jessica.
Sharon was employed as a secretary at D.J. Murray Manufacturing Co. and later Robert W. Baird and Co. before becoming a stay-at-home Mom.
She was a lifelong member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday School for many years. She was also part of the Quilting Group that made quilts for Lutheran World Relief.
She was on a league bowling team with her two cousins and sister-in-law for all her adult life. Her two favorite outdoor activities were walleye fishing, taking three trips to Canada, and snowmobiling, belonging to two snowmobile clubs, the Wisconsin Valley Sno-Jets (1971) and Nutterville Snow Nuts (2015).
Sharon's family spent many weekends at their cabin on the Spirit Flowage with the Yolitz family and other friends and relatives.
Sharon loved traveling. After acquiring a motorhome, the family toured most of the U.S. and took a yearly camping trip to the Wisconsin Dells.
Sharon is survived by her husband of fifty years, Harold Dabler; daughter, Jennifer (Andrew) Freitag and their children Brendan, Colin and Ashlyn, all of Kenosha, and daughter, Jessica Dabler of Appleton. She is further survived by her sisters, Darlene Yolitz, Rothschild, and Lorraine (Franklin) Krenz, Appleton and brother, Donald (Karen) Kromrei, Wausau.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Harold's parents, Louis and Alice Dabler; and brother-in-law, David Yolitz.
The funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 17, 2020 at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 512 McClellan St., Wausau, WI. Rev. Jen Hoffman will officiate. Entombment will be at Restlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce St., Wausau, WI; resuming at 9:00 AM on Monday until the time of service at the church. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at helke.com.
The family wishes to thank the caregivers at Azura Memory Care, Rib Mountain. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sharon's name may be made to the or St. Stephen Lutheran Church.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 11 to Feb. 16, 2020