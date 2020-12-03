1/1
Sharon Hart
1947 - 2020
Sharon Hart

Cando, ND - Sharon Hart, 73, of Cando, ND, formerly of Mosinee, WI, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the Towner County Medical Center in Cando. A celebration of life will be held in Mosinee at a later date.

Sharon was born on July 22, 1947 in Wausau, WI to Kenneth & Darlene (Dittmann) Boettcher. Sharon was raised in Mosinee and graduated from Mosinee High School in 1965. She then attended a Technical School to obtain a degree as a Healthcare worker. Sharon was united in marriage to Marvin Hart and to that union four children were born: Kenneth, Jeffrey, Kevin, and Lisa. Sharon moved to Knox, ND in 2002 and lived there for five years before moving to Cando where she remained until her passing. She worked at the Towner County Medical Center in Cando.

Sharon was an avid "talker". She received a Mortician's Assistant Certificate and was involved in 4-H, was a Cub Scouts Den Mother, a committee member and fundraising coordinator for the Children's Miracle Network. Sharon also worked with the Wisconsin Professional Police Association for many years. Sharon was the freelance photographer for the Towner County Fair, a former Alderwoman and secretary at Knox Community Church, former secretary at Rugby VFW and member of Cando Lutheran Church. Sharon enjoyed being with family and friends, photography, reading, fishing, gardening, painting, traveling, 4-wheeling, snowmobiling, attending concerts, attending every activity a family member or friend was having, visiting lighthouses, feeding birds, flowers, sunrise and sunsets, and her cats: Kizzy, Katie, and Karly.

Sharon always put God and her family first. Sharon attended her grandchildren's soccer games and dance recitals. She had a great sense of humor and always tried to help people out. In 2019 she was able to visit Graceland, the home of Elvis. Sharon's favorite color was yellow.

Sharon is survived by her fiancé and life partner Barry Hause; children: Kenneth Hart, Jeffrey (Kelly) Hart, Kevin Hart, and Lisa Anders; grandchildren: Kellie Dodd, Rylie Hart, Brett Hart, Abigail Hart, Josie Hart, Maggie Anders, and Katrina Dehnel; two great-grandchildren, with one more due in the spring; brother: Dennis (Kathy) Boettcher; friend and partner in crime: Bonnie Schmitt; and many other family and many, many, many friends.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, sister Rosann Boettcher and fur baby (cat) Kalie.




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
8 entries
December 3, 2020
Sharon was a good friend.always had a ready smile and such a good heart! We shared an avid love for books and reading. I miss her at work...could brighten your day!
Sharon Neidert
Friend
December 2, 2020
Grandma you were the best Grandma in the whole world! I Love You, Maggie and Mickey too!
Maggie A
Grandchild
December 2, 2020
I will miss Sharon. Such a wonderful woman. I always enjoyed our conversations and our lunch dates. She was a hoot. Ill always remember her.. I know Barry loves her so much.. am so very sorry. She will really be missed.Hugs Barry..
Trish Belle
Friend
December 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Shirley Rozak
Classmate
December 2, 2020
In loving memory of my dear friend, Sharon. She was so giving, caring, & had the best sense of humor. I will miss her greatly. My deepest sympathy to Barry, Ken, Jeff, Kevin, Lisa and all family members. Love you Sharon.
Robin Kozlowski
Friend
December 2, 2020
Sympathy to all. God bless you Barry for all your love and support over the last months.
Liesha Weltin
Friend
December 1, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Jennifer Verhulst
Family
December 1, 2020
Barry, my deepest sympathy to you in your loss. I so enjoyed Sharon over the years. May your memories bring you some joy and laughter amidst the tears and grief. Becky
Rebecca Raddohl
Coworker
