Sharon Hart



Cando, ND - Sharon Hart, 73, of Cando, ND, formerly of Mosinee, WI, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the Towner County Medical Center in Cando. A celebration of life will be held in Mosinee at a later date.



Sharon was born on July 22, 1947 in Wausau, WI to Kenneth & Darlene (Dittmann) Boettcher. Sharon was raised in Mosinee and graduated from Mosinee High School in 1965. She then attended a Technical School to obtain a degree as a Healthcare worker. Sharon was united in marriage to Marvin Hart and to that union four children were born: Kenneth, Jeffrey, Kevin, and Lisa. Sharon moved to Knox, ND in 2002 and lived there for five years before moving to Cando where she remained until her passing. She worked at the Towner County Medical Center in Cando.



Sharon was an avid "talker". She received a Mortician's Assistant Certificate and was involved in 4-H, was a Cub Scouts Den Mother, a committee member and fundraising coordinator for the Children's Miracle Network. Sharon also worked with the Wisconsin Professional Police Association for many years. Sharon was the freelance photographer for the Towner County Fair, a former Alderwoman and secretary at Knox Community Church, former secretary at Rugby VFW and member of Cando Lutheran Church. Sharon enjoyed being with family and friends, photography, reading, fishing, gardening, painting, traveling, 4-wheeling, snowmobiling, attending concerts, attending every activity a family member or friend was having, visiting lighthouses, feeding birds, flowers, sunrise and sunsets, and her cats: Kizzy, Katie, and Karly.



Sharon always put God and her family first. Sharon attended her grandchildren's soccer games and dance recitals. She had a great sense of humor and always tried to help people out. In 2019 she was able to visit Graceland, the home of Elvis. Sharon's favorite color was yellow.



Sharon is survived by her fiancé and life partner Barry Hause; children: Kenneth Hart, Jeffrey (Kelly) Hart, Kevin Hart, and Lisa Anders; grandchildren: Kellie Dodd, Rylie Hart, Brett Hart, Abigail Hart, Josie Hart, Maggie Anders, and Katrina Dehnel; two great-grandchildren, with one more due in the spring; brother: Dennis (Kathy) Boettcher; friend and partner in crime: Bonnie Schmitt; and many other family and many, many, many friends.



Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, sister Rosann Boettcher and fur baby (cat) Kalie.









