|
|
Shelly A Grosskreutz
Shelly A Grosskreutz age 42, passed away February 23rd, 2020 at her home. She was born September 15th, 1977 to Burt Grosskreutz and Kathy Grosskreutz in the City of Wausau, WI. She was a stay at home Mother who took care of her son Michael and the family. Shelly was one of the kindest, strongest people. She made sure everyone was taken care of and always put others before herself. She had many friends and family that enjoyed her company. She loved playing poker and any sort of card & dice games with loved ones. The room was never quiet with Shelly there. She always made her presence known with her jokes and ability to make everyone laugh. She is survived by her Boyfriend, Pao; Daughter, Kaylana; Son, Michael; Mother, Kathy; Father, Burt; Sisters, Lisa and Laura; many nieces, nephews, cousins, many more family members and friends.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020