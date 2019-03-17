Sherri M. Kreft



Marathon - Sherri M. Kreft, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.



She was born February 13, 1947 in Athens, daughter of the late Sylvester and Linda (Hardt) Schmitt. On May 27, 1967 she married Duane Kreft at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Athens. He survives.



Sherri was primarily a homemaker, but also worked as a dietary aide at Aspirus Wausau Hospital for many years. She enjoyed shopping and baking, being the "go to" volunteer mom for her two children during their school years, as well as bowling and snowmobiling in her earlier years. She would tell you that her greatest happiness came from spending time with her "three little angels", the grandchildren.



Survivors include her husband, Duane Kreft, Marathon, two children, Tammy (Greg) Haas, River Falls and Tim (Amii) Kreft, Mosinee, three grandchildren, Brittany Haas, Connor and Sierra Kreft, her three brothers, Orlando Schmitt, Duane (Helen) Schmitt, and Darrel Schmitt, all of Wausau, and one sister, Nathlie Venzke, Athens, and many nieces and nephews.



Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at Saint Andrew Lutheran Church, Rib Mountain. The Rev. Jenn Collins will officiate. Entombment will be in Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Friends may call on Sunday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau and again on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Memorials may be sent to Saint Andrew Lutheran Church in Sherri's name.