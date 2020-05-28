Sherry L. Gayken
Weston - Sherry L. Gayken, 70, Weston, formerly of Edgar, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
She was born April 25, 1950 in the town of Hamburg, daughter of the late Walter and Hilma (Hardt) Thurs. On May 22, 1971, she married Keith Gayken in Athens. He survives.
For more than 41 years, Sherry worked at the Marathon County Clerk of Courts Office and also served as secretary of St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Edgar for many years. Some of her favorite pastimes included watching her grandchildren participate in sporting events, following the Brewers and spending time at the lake.
Survivors include her husband, Keith "Skip" Gayken, Weston, her daughters, Sheila (Sean) McCarthy, Wausau, and Sarah (David) Recht, Menomonee Falls; five grandchildren, Joseph, Rhiannon, Declan, Aaron and Grace; two step-sons, Brian (Shelia) Gayken, Texas and Scott (Darlene) Gayken, New York; five step-grandchildren, Harley, Talon, TK, Jessica and Jerrica; and three sisters-in-law, Jean Ann Thurs, Athens, Judy Thurs, Edgar and Bobbi Thomsen, Superior.
Besides her parents, Sherry was preceded in death by her brothers, Ronald Thurs and Delwin Thurs.
Visitation will be on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Edgar. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Athens Lutheran Cemetery, Athens. Rev. Gail Sowell will officiate. Everyone is encouraged to bring a lawn chair and practice social distancing.
A memorial service will be held at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Edgar at a later date when Covid restrictions have been lifted.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from May 28 to May 31, 2020.