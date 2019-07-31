|
Shirley A. Slominski
Wausau - Shirley A. Slominski, 84, Wausau, was born into eternal life on Tuesday July 30, 2019, at Ascension St. Clare's Hospital, Weston.
She was born February 10, 1935, in Wausau, daughter of the late Barney and Alvina Lorbiecki. Shirley was a Certified Nursing Assistant having been employed at Marywood Convalescent Center from the time of their opening through the association with Benedictine Living Center, retiring in 2010. In her free time, Shirley enjoyed reading, canning produce from the garden and was especially fond of embroidery.
Survivors include her husband, Roger, three sons, Kim (MaryBeth) Slominski, Wausau, Jay (Patti Jackson) Slominski, Madison, Clay (Shannon) Slominski, Wausau, two daughters, Pamela Slominski, Kronenwetter, and Penny (Randy) Goulet, Kronenwetter, her grandchildren, Heather, Corey, Amber, Jenni, Cole, Ashley, Laine, Kira and Nicole, 13 great grandchildren and one brother, Larry (Linda) Lorbiecki, Wausau.
Roger and her children extend their sincere thanks to the Ascension St. Clare's nursing staff, physicians, palliative care team and the caseworker who were involved with Shirley's/Mom's care. You are all truly "Angels of Care".
The Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019, at the Church of St. Anne, Wausau. Rev. Tom Lindner will preside. Visitation will be held Friday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of services at the church.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019