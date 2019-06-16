Shirley Ann Falk



Wausau - Shirley Ann Falk, born in Wausau, Wisconsin on February 16, 1936 to Ernest Schoepke and Margaret Schoepke (Schoessow) went to be with the Lord on June 14, 2019 at Aspirus Hospital, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.



She married Fredrick P. Falk on May 20, 1955. They have two children, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.



Shirley was a loving mom, avid gardener, seamstress, knitter, and homechef. She was a foster mom to over 20 babies as well as a teenage girl and adored spending time with her grandchildren. When she wasn't busy caring for others, she liked to kick back and watch the Green Bay Packers on Sunday's. She was a faithful friend. Although she maintained a small circle, the friendships she kept were true and lifelong. In her younger days, she appreciated the outdoors by cross country skiing, camping, and biking with family. Shirley was a lover of animals and feeding the critters in her backyard. She cherished peaceful moments outside surrounded by her flowers and enjoyed the "simple things in life".



She actively served God in her community and at Zion Lutheran Church. She was a member of the Praise Team, maintained the flower beds, made Lutheran World Relief baby kits, assembled the bulletins, attended Bible Study, baked communion bread and brought treats for fellowship hour. Shirley preferred to serve God quietly and without fanfare.



Survivors include her daughter, Valerie (John) Mizgalski, Wausau; son, Gregory (Sarah) Falk, Wausau; five grandchildren, Andrew (Kari) Mizgalski, Mosinee, Lauren (Michael) Sweeney, Willoughby, Ohio, LeeAnn Mizgalski, Madison, Courtney Falk, Brookings, South Dakota, and Kirstin Falk, Oshkosh; three great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law Donald (Christine) Falk, Shawano; and a nephew and niece, Nathan Falk (Jordan Hintz), and Nicole Falk.



Visitation will be held Monday, June 17 from 4pm-7pm at Brainard Funeral Home, 522 Adams Street, Wausau and again on Tuesday, June 18 from 9:30am until the time of service at Zion Lutheran Church, 709 N. 6th Street, Wausau. Funeral service will be held at 11am on Tuesday. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery. Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on June 16, 2019