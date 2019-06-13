|
|
Shirley Ann Schoeder
Lexington, KY - Shirley Anne Schoeder (Geurink), age 85, passed away on September 4, 2018 in Lexington, Kentucky where she was currently living. Shirley was born on September 3, 1933 in Wausau, Wisconsin on the Kluever family farm. While Shirley lived her later years in Prescott, Arizona; Plymouth, Minnesota, and, finally, Lexington, Kentucky, she always called her birthplace, Wausau, Wisconsin, home. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Bernice Geurink, as well as her brother, Wayne (Judy) Geurink. Shirley is survived by her children, Debra (Roy) Edwards, Michael (Stephanie) Schoeder, Lisa Douglas, and Scott (Chrystal) Schoeder, grandchildren Meghan (Chase) Buchanan and Jordan Edwards; Rileigh and Garrett Schoeder; Kelsey, Tyler, Ryan, and Jason Douglas; Lily and Holly Schoeder; and great-grandson Benjamin Buchanan; as well as many other relatives and friends. Shirley devoted most of her life to raising her family and the Wausau area school district, where she served for 37 years. She loved to travel, was an avid reader, and could never turn down a pastry and a cup of coffee. Shirley was blessed with her ability to talk with anyone, anywhere, on any topic and went out of her way to make new friends and help them feel welcomed. She will be remembered as a wonderful Grandma, creating many cherished memories along the way as she traveled the country to visit her children and grandchildren.
A celebration of Shirley's life will take place in Wausau, Wisconsin on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Monk Gardens (Kitchen Potager); located at 1800 N 1st Avenue. Family and friends may visit from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on June 13, 2019