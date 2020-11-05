Shirley Beilke
Wausau - Shirley Beilke, a lifelong resident of the Wausau area, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 - just one day before her 92nd birthday - from COVID related complications.
Shirley was born November 5, 1928, in the Town of Easton, the eldest daughter of Peter and Mathilda (Carlson) Fraaza. She married Gordon Beilke on June 14, 1947, and they enjoyed almost 72 years of loving companionship together.
In addition to raising her three daughters, Shirley managed the school cafeteria at Rib Mountain Elementary for almost 25 years before her retirement.
She and Gordon enjoyed a wonderful life together. They have been faithful members of the congregation of Our Saviors Lutheran Church for more than 70 years. They raised three daughters - Kathlyn Schaaf, Pamela Beilke, and Vicki Doede - and loved spending time with their five grandchildren Heather Vander Zwaag, Lindsey Jo Doede, Matthew Doede, Jeremy Schaaf, and Cody Schaaf.
The couple loved to travel and explore. Summers would find them camping with their young family in northern Wisconsin and Door County or taking long cross-country road trips. They eventually bought a property outside of Fish Creek and enjoyed 25 years of family fun there with their grandchildren.
Shirley was a loving and generous friend to many.
Shirley is survived by her daughters and her grandchildren and her brother-in-law Merlyn Beilke.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her sister Betty Tornow, her brother-in-law Kenneth Beilke and her sister-in-law Lydia Beilke.
No memorial service will be held to respect the need for social distancing. The family is collecting written memories and stories for Shirley's grandchildren and those can be sent to https://www.helke.com/obituary/Shirley-Beilke
.
Donations in Shirley's name can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
Wisconsin Chapter: Alzheimer's Association
620 S 76th Street #160
Milwaukee, WI 53214
We wish to thank the staff of Primrose Memory Care for their loving care and support