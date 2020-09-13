Shirley E. Kittel (nee O'Leary)
Black Earth - Shirley died peacefully In her sleep at the age of 89 on September 9, 2020 at the Covenant Oaks Memory Care. Shirley was born March 28, 1931 in Wausau, Wisconsin to Daniel and Clara (Ohm) O'Leary. She was the seventh of 9 children. She graduated from Wausau Senior high school in 1949. She married Eugene Kittel on September 8, 1951. Together Gene and Shirley raised three children.
Through the early years of Shirley's marriage she and Gene built 3 homes. Shirley always loved working outside the home and excelled at her role of Executive Secretary. She also was a wonderful artist dabbling in fashion design and rose-malling. She enjoyed traveling with Gene and took many wonderful trips including Europe, Africa, Russia, Turkey, and Australia. In later years she enjoyed feeding and watching her wild birds, working her crossword and picture puzzles. She had a very green thumb with flowers and her tomatoes plants. Most of all she loved her orchids, so much so, it was hard to find a place to sit when visiting in her kitchen/ sunroom. She always had a warm hug and smile for us not to mention her world famous home baked cookies and pies. She was a very loving mother and devout Lutheran. We will miss her dearly.
Shirley is survived by her three children, Thomas (Sylvia) Kittel, Jamie Kittel Manfre, and Jill (Rick Curkeet) Kittel. Six grand children, Kathryn (Matt) Barney, Allyson (Ryan) Casey, Paul (Chelsea) Kittel, Seth (Lara) Curkeet, Ross Curkeet, and Theran Curkeet. She is further survived by one sister Nancy (Marco) Zelich, one brother-in-law Donald Peterson and one sister-in-law Judy O'Leary and many nieces and nephews.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and 7 siblings.
The family would like to thank the staff at Covenant Oaks of Oakwood Village University Station, Madison and Agrace Hospice of Madison for their wonderful care.
Due to COVID 19, no memorial service will be held. A private service will be held at a later date.
Donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Association
