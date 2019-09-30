|
|
Shirley H. Brink
Medford - Shirley H. Brink, age 81, of Medford, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 at DeerView Meadows Assisted Living under the care of Hope Hospice and Palliative Care and surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral services for Shirley will take place on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 11 AM at Immanuel Lutheran Church with Pastor James Krueger officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Immanuel Lutheran Church and will continue Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 10 AM until the time of service at 11 AM.
Shirley was born on January 28, 1938 in Medford to Harold and Evelyn (Frey) McGuire. She was a 1956 Medford High School Graduate. After high school, Shirley was employed as a beautician and store clerk for various retail stores in the Medford area. Shirley married Ronald Brink on January 31, 1959 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Medford, Wisconsin. He proceeded her in death in 2004. Prior to her retirement in 2003, Shirley was Office Manager for Charter Communications in Medford.
In her free time, Shirley enjoyed camping, reading, playing cards, traveling, and spending time with her family. Shirley also loved reading the Bible, attending Bible Study Classes, and often hosted Bible Study at her home. Shirley was a member of Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church and Ladies of Immanuel.
Left to cherish in Shirley's memory are her children; Susan (Bruce) Nuernberger of Medford and Brian (Darla) Brink of Weston, four grandchildren; Joel (Jodi) Nuernberger, Kelsey (Jesse) Koerner, Maxwell (Rachel) Brink, and Samuel Brink, three Great-Grandchildren; Westley and Clayden Nuernberger, and Coleson Koerner. Sister; Sandra Doyle, and Special Friend; Donald Meyer.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was also proceeded in death by her husband, Ronald, in 2004, one daughter, Roxanne Rae, in 1970, one sister Darlene McGuire, and Brother-in-Law, Jerry Doyle.
Memorial donations in honor of Shirley can be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church or Hope Hospice.
Hemer Funeral Services of Medford and Rib Lake have been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at
www.hemerfuneralservice.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Sept. 30, 2019