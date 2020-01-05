|
Shirley Hannemann
Wausau - Shirley Mae Hannemann, 83, of Rib Mountain passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
Born September 18, 1936 in the town of Stettin to the late Reinhard and Elsie (Zahn) Oelke, Shirley grew up on the family farm with her sister, Arlene, and brothers, Lyndon and Glenn.
After attending Marathon High School, Shirley graduated from UW Stevens Point in 1956 with a teaching degree and in 1985 with a Masters in Education. She began her career at Greendale School in Lincoln County.
On October 28th, 1961 Shirley married Martin Hannemann at Trinity Lutheran Church in the town of Stettin. She decided to take time off from teaching to stay at home where they raised their three sons, Karl, Paul, and Eric.
Shirley then returned to education where she taught for the Wausau School District until her retirement from Franklin Elementary School.
Known as a kind and generous person who was very involved in the community, Shirley was active as a Sunday school teacher, church librarian, and a member of the sewing group. She volunteered at Wausau Hospital and participated in local genealogy and book clubs. Shirley loved to sew, quilt, read, set puzzles, knit, and play card games.
Survivors include husband Martin of Rib Mountain, sons Karl (Diane) of Ft. Atkinson, Paul (Jennifer) of Green Bay, Eric (Desiree) of Plattsburgh, NY, two grandchildren, Natalie and Mason, and brother, Glenn Oelke of Wausau. Shirley was preceded in death by a brother, Lyndon Oelke, sister, Arlene Teske, and her beloved cat, Smokey.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 9, 2020 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 600 Stevens Dr., Wausau. Pastor Eric Hauan will officiate. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce St., Wausau and again at the church on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. You may sign our family guest book at helke.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Marathon County Literacy Council or PBS.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020