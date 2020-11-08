Shirley Hartleben
Wittenberg - Shirley E. Hartleben, 90 of Wittenberg, died on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Aspirus Hospice House, Wausau.
Shirley was born on January 15, 1930, the daughter of Elmer and Ethel (Tullberg) Johnson. She moved to the area from Milwaukee in 1938, at the age of eight. She attended and graduated from Wittenberg High School in 1947.
On August 13, 1949, she was united in marriage to John J. Hartleben in Birnamwood. He preceded her in death on August 19, 2010. The couple owned and operated the former Evergreen Inn in Wittenberg from 1961 - 1976 where Shirley made the best fish fry in the area. The couple then owned and operated the Wittenberg Enterprise for 8 years, retiring in 1987. Shirley worked in the kitchen at the Wittenberg Grade School for many years.
Shirley liked to play bingo at Homme Home of Wittenberg and enjoyed helping those who needed a little more assistance playing. She also volunteered at the Homme Home resale shop, Alpha House, in Wittenberg.
She was always willing to do shopping for friends and neighbors who had trouble getting around. Acting as a chauffeur, one of Shirley's joys was driving people to the Aquatic Center in Wittenberg, to doctor appointments, community affairs and the like.
Shirley also liked to bake and enjoyed volunteering at the Wittenberg mealsite by helping with clean up and visiting with others. She also served on the Nutrition Council as one of the Wittenberg mealsite representatives.
Shirley was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, Wittenberg and graciously volunteered whenever she could. She enjoyed card club and sitting outside enjoying her flowers, hummingbirds and deer. After living in Wittenberg for 82 years, her bucket list was fulfilled after traveling to Hawaii.
Water exercise was a favorite of Shirley's for many years in her retirement. Please share a splash in her honor. Life was very good to Shirley. She always said she was so blessed with wonderful family and great friends. The little things in life made her happy.
Shirley is survived by four children, Dennis (Patti) Hartleben of Eland, Melana Schlueter of Eland, Paul (Marcia Nueske) Hartleben of Wittenberg and Alan (Charis) Hartleben of Hudson; nine grandchildren, Todd (Jessica) Hartleben of North Bennington, Vermont, Jennifer (Greg Mercure) Hartleben of Neenah, Michelle Siebert of Charleston, South Carolina, Shawn (Jessie) Siebert of Greenville, Hope (Dave) Linke of Wausau, Ron (Michelle) Schlueter Jr. of Weston, Jordan (Ashley) Hartleben of Norwich, CT, Cody (Frances VanEyck) Hartleben of Chicago, IL, Lucas (Anna) Hartleben of Minneapolis, MN, Ryan (Elyse) Hartleben of Milwaukee and Nolan Hartleben of Minneapolis, MN; 11 (soon to be 12) great grandchildren; a sister, Eileen Schmidt of Neenah, sister-in-law, Audrey Hartleben of Wittenberg, a brother-in-law, Larry Trickel of Port Washington and several other relatives and friends.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Hartleben; son-in-law, Ron Schlueter and three sisters, Mildred Johnson, Charlotte Yaeger and Betty Trickel.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family has decided to have a small, immediate family only funeral service. Thank you for your kind thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. The funeral service will be live streamed on Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home's Facebook and available at schmidtschulta.com
where memories and messages of support may be shared.