Clearwater, FL. - Shirley Kronenwetter passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 under the care of hospice in Clearwater, Florida at the age of 81.

Shirley was born 7/14/1937 in Wausau, Wisconsin to Viola and Joseph Stoltz. She was united in marriage to James Kronenwetter on April 9, 1955.

Shirley enjoyed spending time at the family cottage in Harrison Hills and attending cycle and motor cross activities.

Shirley and Jim moved to Clearwater, Florida following Jim's retirement. While there Shirley remained active and excelled in bowling. Some of her other activities included shelling, bicycling, shopping, playing Dominos, trips to Biloxi, and just being social in general. She loved to spend time in her garden and especially had a "green thumb" for orchids.

Throughout the years Shirley had many family pets, that she adored, including Tina, Bristol, and Pebbles.

Shirley is survived by her loving sons Dean (Peggy) Kronenwetter, Clearwater and David Kronenwetter, Wausau, her sister Lola (James) Wojciechowski and her precious dog Willie.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Morton Plant Hospital and Hospice Center for their compassionate care of Shirley in her final days. Special thanks to Karen Waldvogel who remained a devoted friend to Shirley until the end. You are a godsend.

A Memorial Service will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Largo, Florida.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 26, 2019
