Shirley (Sanders) Kutil
Shirley (Sanders) Kutil, 84, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Aspirus Hospice House, Wausau.
She was born November 12, 1935 in Wausau, daughter of the late Robert and Elsie Sanders. On January 27, 1954 she married Jack Kutil. He passed away in April 2020. After spending 65 years together, and a few months apart, they are reunited again, and will be spending time in each other's arms, gliding across the dance floor.
Shirley stayed home to raise seven children while Jack provided for the family, owning grocery stores (Jack's Country Market and Jackson's Foods) and fast food restaurants (Buddy's, Bunny's Lunch and The Korner). They made a great team.
Survivors include their children John L (Rhonda), Kathy (Greg) Mayer, Mike (Laurie), David (Donna), Toni (Brian) Schmitt and Karen (Chad) Cochart, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Ralph Sanders and her sister Sue (Bob) Knapp.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Barbara Powers in 2007, brothers Bob Sanders and Jimmy Sanders and sister Mary Salzman.
Private services will be held at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park.
The family wishes to thank the amazing staff at Aspirus Hospice House for the exceptional care she received.
Memorials can be directed to the family to be used for a memorial at Hospice House.
Mom mentioned often how blessed she was to have lived such a good life. She gave her family great strength during her brief last months, never complaining and always showing grace to those around her. She will be missed, but we know she's where she wants to be.