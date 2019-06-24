Services
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 842-3993
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
6:00 PM
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
Wausau - Shirley May Butzlaff, 80, of Wausau, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 surrounded by her family at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. She was born May 26, 1939 in Wausau, daughter of the late Helen Morris. On February 27, 1960 she married Donald Robert Butzlaff.

Shirley retired from the office of Sutton Transport and was a poll worker for the Village of Weston.In their younger days Shirley and Donald enjoyed camping and traveling to national parks with their children, and occasional trips to Las Vegas. Shirley enjoyed traveling, sewing,quilting, and hosting family events. Her true passion was her family and caring for them. She cherished the time spent with her grandchildren the most, including her three great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband of 59 years Donald; Children Kathy (Larry Jr.) Kainz, Al (Mary) Butzlaff, David Butzlaff; Grandchildren Brandi Butzlaff, Kristen (Avery Luedtke) Kainz, Cody (Teara) Butzlaff, Laura (Kory Kucirek) Butzlaff, Deanna Kainz, Julie Butzlaff; Great grandchildren Eli Butzlaff, Fernella and Selwyn Luedtke; Sister Barbara LaFave and Brother Howard Woods.

A memorial Service will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial of cremains will be at Restlawn Memorial Park at a later date. Friends may sign the family guest book at helke.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on June 24, 2019
