Shirley Peterson



Wausau - Shirley Peterson departed this world and joined her Lord and Savior on May 30th. She is survived by her husband Duane, son Dion (Cathy) Peterson, daughter Sheryl (Craig) Kuhary, sister Marlene (Russell) Noren, in-laws Eugene and Patricia Peterson, and Marlene and William Olson, and 5 grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother, and a friend to all who knew her.



She and Duane loved to travel and visited the 50 states, Canada, Mexico, and took cruises to several Caribbean islands. They shared a passion for lighthouses and toured as many as they could find all across the US.



She took great pride in her nursing career which began at St. Mary's hospital in Wausau and moved on to the Visiting Nurses Association where she became known as the nurse who visited babies. Her love of infants and children eventually led her to teaching Lamaze classes for expectant parents until her retirement. During her life and career, she touched the lives of hundreds of people.



Services for Shirley will be Tuesday, June 4th at 11:00 a.m. at Zion church (709 N. 6th Street) in Wausau with visitation from 9:30-11:00 am, all at the church. Rev. Dr. Steven K. Gjerd will officiate. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park. Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be directed to the family at www.brainardfuneral.com.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Shirley's name can be directed to the .