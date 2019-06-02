Services
Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center
522 Adams St
Wausau, WI 54403
715-845-5525
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Zion church
709 N. 6th Street
Wausau, WI
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion church
709 N. 6th Street
Wausau, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Peterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Peterson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shirley Peterson Obituary
Shirley Peterson

Wausau - Shirley Peterson departed this world and joined her Lord and Savior on May 30th. She is survived by her husband Duane, son Dion (Cathy) Peterson, daughter Sheryl (Craig) Kuhary, sister Marlene (Russell) Noren, in-laws Eugene and Patricia Peterson, and Marlene and William Olson, and 5 grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother, and a friend to all who knew her.

She and Duane loved to travel and visited the 50 states, Canada, Mexico, and took cruises to several Caribbean islands. They shared a passion for lighthouses and toured as many as they could find all across the US.

She took great pride in her nursing career which began at St. Mary's hospital in Wausau and moved on to the Visiting Nurses Association where she became known as the nurse who visited babies. Her love of infants and children eventually led her to teaching Lamaze classes for expectant parents until her retirement. During her life and career, she touched the lives of hundreds of people.

Services for Shirley will be Tuesday, June 4th at 11:00 a.m. at Zion church (709 N. 6th Street) in Wausau with visitation from 9:30-11:00 am, all at the church. Rev. Dr. Steven K. Gjerd will officiate. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park. Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be directed to the family at www.brainardfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Shirley's name can be directed to the .
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center
Download Now