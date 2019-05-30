Shirley S. Zenner



Athens - Shirley S. Zenner, 81, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, May 28, 2019 at Rib Lake Health Services.



She was born April 15, 1938 in Athens, daughter of the late Sebastian and Anna (Post) Weiler. On June 21, 1958, she married Ronald Zenner at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Athens. He preceded her in death on July 7, 2014.



Shirley enjoyed her role as a homemaker and spent many years providing day care in her home. Among her favorite pastimes, she enjoyed puzzles, crafting, fishing, and traveling, all with family and friends. For many years, Shirley joined Ronnie over the road and she was known as both his traveling companion and his "GPS".



Survivors include, five children, Debbie (Jerry) Block, Medford, Sandy (Larry) Stafford, Medford, Mike (Karen) Zenner, Athens, Jerry (Tamey) Zenner, Athens and Jeff (Krista) Zenner, Athens; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-grandchild on the way; one brother, Virgil (Judy) Weiler, Athens; five sisters, Delores Westfall, Athens, Anita Becker, Athens, Patsy Piwoni, Athens, Brenda (Dale) Dassow, Westminster, CO and Diane Grosskruetz, Greeley, CO; two sisters-in-law, Mary Weiler, Abbotsford and Alice Weiler, Athens; and many nieces and nephews.



Besides her parents and husband, Ronnie, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Elroy and Donald Weiler.



The funeral Mass will be celebrated at Noon on Friday, May 31, 2019 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Athens. Rev. George Graham will preside. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens and again on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until time of services at the church. There will be a rosary service at 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home. Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Calvary Cemetery, Athens.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 30, 2019