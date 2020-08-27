Stacy Karschney

Stacy KarschneyHatley - Stacy Lee Karschney, 52, received her angel wings on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Stacy joined Jesus in Heaven while at home under the care of her loving family and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.On July 1, 1968, Kay and Bill Karschney (Hatley) were blessed with this beautiful brown eyed angel that would forever change their lives. Stacy was diagnosed with a rare condition called Tuberous Sclerosis at an early age. Physicians said she would be lucky to see the age of 10, but they surely did not know the strength, determination, and utmost fighting spirit that our sweet "TaTa" possessed. She endured many healthcare battles during her 52 years and faced every one of them with an exceptional strength that most people could only dream of, including a brave arduous struggle at the end of her life.In Stacy's younger years she loved to swing, whether that be at the playground or in the basement at home. She loved riding her rocking horse and playing on the twirly bird (merry go round) with her sisters. She greatly enjoyed riding in the car, and especially loved it when that ride was taking her to a restaurant! Stacy adored her nephews and cherished attending their sporting events - football, basketball, and baseball games. You could find Stacy laughing and smiling amongst the hustle of the game and cheering of the fans.Stacy provided our family with so many memorable moments and lifelong entertainment with her funny idiosyncrasies - playing with greeting cards and tearing them to shreds, belly laughing at noises funny only to her such as coughing and sneezing, and always laughing at the perfect timing of a joke or funny comment. She was non-verbal but always seemed to understand exactly what was going on around her. She was always adored and protected by her family dogs that seemed to have special bonds with her.Stacy taught many people what unconditional love is and was the inspiration for more than one to become a nurse or special education teacher. She was the nucleus of our family and every move her parents made for 52 years was centered around her and her care. Their unwavering extraordinary love and amazing commitment to bring her life dignity and normalcy, kept Stacy with us for 42 years beyond her life expectancy. God sure knew what he was doing when he selected them to be Stacy's parents.She brought more joy and love to our family than anyone could ever imagine, and taught all of us to love hard, have patience, and be kinder and more sensitive. Nothing happens by chance. She was our angel on earth and was loved by many more than words can fully explain.Stacy attended the North Central Health Care EACH Program, the Marathon County Special Education Program, and graduated from the DC Everest Special Education Program in 1989.Stacy is survived by her devoted and loving parents, Bill and Kay (Hatley); older sister, Sonja Petermann (Schofield); younger sister, Shannon, and brother-in-law, Frank Todd (Elk Mound); two nephews, Blaze (UW-River Falls) and Brex (Elk Mound); godparents, Tim and Rose Nowinsky (Hatley); amazing respite caregiver, Julie Arnett (Wausau); very dear friends, Cheryl Thorson (Wausau) and Mary Lee Schulta (Weston); and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.Stacy was preceded in death and welcomed to Heaven by her grandparents, Leonard and Elgenia Kluck and Edwin and Ardale Karschney; and uncles, John "Donny" Carlson, Tom Kluck, and Jim Vollmer.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 6pm on Friday, September 4, 2020, at St. Florian's Catholic Parish, Hatley. Rev. Gregory Bohren will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4pm until the time of Mass at the church. The Mass will be live streamed beginning at 6pm on Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home Facebook page.Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with arrangements.Stacy's family would like to thank Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for the kind and compassionate care and guidance they provided at her end of life, especially Haley, Shelly, Linda, Tania, Laurie, and Natalie.Rest in Peace and fly high our Dear Sweet Stacy. We will miss you tremendously, but your beautiful soul and spirit will remain with us always. You are still incredibly loved and will remain steadfast in our hearts.