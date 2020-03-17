|
Stanley Chack
Rothschild - Stanley L. Chack 101, Rothschild passed away peacefully on March 16, 2020 at Mount View Care Center. He was born on October 23, 1918. Stanley joined the United States Army on June 6, 1942 and served in World War II until his discharge in December 5, 1945. He married the love of his life Elsie (Sann), together they celebrated 40 years. He worked for Sterling Chemical as a foreman and was a post commander of Rothschild and Schofield American Legion and VFW. He enjoyed being outdoors hunting, fishing, and gardening. The most important things for Stanley were his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
He is survived by his children; Doug (Barb) Chack, Rothschild, Karen Kelbley, Weston and Sue (Mike) Wiesneske, Schofield. Siblings; James (Lola) Wojicechowski, Weston, Lloyd (Gerri) Wojicechowski, Wausau, Henry (Eileen) Wojicechowski, Weston and Alice Calkins, Greenfield, and six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home 948 Grand Ave, Schofield, WI from 6:00-8:00. Service will follow on Friday at Covenant Community Presbyterian Church 1806 Weston Ave, Schofield at 10:00 with a one hour prior visitation. Pastor Jim Gates will be officiating.
John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020