Services
John J Buettgen Funeral Home
948 Grand Ave
Schofield, WI 54476
(715) 359-2828
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John J Buettgen Funeral Home
948 Grand Ave
Schofield, WI 54476
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Covenant Community Presbyterian Church
1806 Weston Ave
Schofield, WI
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Covenant Community Presbyterian Church
1806 Weston Ave
Schofield, WI
View Map
Rothschild - Stanley L. Chack 101, Rothschild service and visitation changes. The visitation for Thursday, March 19, and the service for Friday, March 20 will be the same locations and times; however with the new ruling of the COVID-19 virus indicating that only 10 people will be allowed in at one time we need to follow these directions. The visitation is at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home 948 Grand Ave, Schofield on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm and the service will be at the Covenant Community Presbyterian Church 1806 Weston Ave, Schofield at 10:00 with a one hour prior visitation. Military honors will be performed outside at the church following the service.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
