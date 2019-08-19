Services
Stanley Czenczek

Stanley Czenczek Obituary
Stanley Czenczek

Mosinee - Stanley Czenczek, 87, Mosinee, died Saturday, Aug 17, 2019, at Applegate Terrace, Wausau, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

He was born July 9, 1932, in Poland, the son of the late Walenty and Wiktoria (Barnus) Czenczek. He married Bernice Makas on Nov. 25, 1961, in Chicago. She died April 16, 2003.

He worked as a union carpenter on various projects across the United States and Wisconsin. Stanley's priority in life was taking care of his family and he was an extremely proud grandfather.

Survivors include his three children, Stephen (Marcia) Czenczek, Midlothian, Virginia, Christine (Steven Lee) Czenczek, Mosinee, and James (Kori) Czenczek, Warm Springs, Virginia; six grandchildren, Alexander, Victoria and Elizabeth Czenczek, and Jessica, Jake and Joshua Glenzer-Czenczek; and a sister, Stephany Debinski, Schofield. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Jane.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Knowlton. The Rev. James Trempe will officiate. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Knowlton. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Wednesday until time of services at the church. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.bestefh.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019
