Stanley E. Beilke
Marathon City - Stanley Ervin Beilke, 90, of Marathon, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Copperleaf Assisted Living of Marathon, surrounded by family.
He was born on October 16, 1928 in Wausau to the late Ervin and Esther (Hilmershausen) Beilke. Stanley married the former Bettye Rose Loy in Pine City, MN on August 2, 1952.
Stanley served his country in the U.S. Army as a military policeman, worked on the family farm for 40 years, American Can for 26 years, served as town supervisor and chairman for the town of Marathon, was a licensed insurance agent and director with Wausau-Stettin Mutual Insurance, secretary of the Towns Association Insurance, Commander of the American Legion Alois Dreikson Post #469, chairman of Marathon Fun Days, served on the church council, usher, and on the Scholarship Committee of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, the Marathon County Civil Service Commission, and member of Wausau Elks Lodge #248.
In addition to his work and community involvement, Stanley enjoyed getting together with family for holidays and milestones. He liked to play cards, listen to Polkas, especially on Sunday mornings, cheer for the Packers, and watch his favorite game shows. He and Bettye travelled to many destinations and his final trip was on the Never Forgotten Honor Flight this past April with his daughter, Debbie.
Survivors include his wife, Bettye; children, Randall Beilke, Debra Nass, Russell (Lenore) Beilke, Ronald (Nancy) Beilke, and Denise Beilke; grandchildren, Jeremy (Linda) Nass, Jamie (Jacob) Heil, Hope (Justin) Schotz, Whitney Beilke, Danielle (Shemal) Shah, Cameron (Sarah) Beilke, Brice (Allison) Beilke, Trent Beilke (Grace Meyer); great-grandchildren, Tyla Beilke Seubert, and Grayson and Ariya Schotz; sister, Delores Riemer; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Charles Loy, Raymond (Virjean) Loy, William (Pat) Loy, Margie (Al) Barton, Mary (Clarence) Jaecks, Geri Loy, and Helene Michlig.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ervin and Esther; infant son, Robert; son-in-law, Calvin Nass; brothers-in-law, James Riemer, Vern Krueger, Robert Loy, James Loy, and Marvin Michlig; and sisters-in-law, Nancy Loy and Nancy Krueger.
A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 426 Washington Street, Wausau, with Rev. Philip Schneider officiating. Family and friends may call on Tuesday, August 27 at Helke Funeral Home, Wausau, beginning at 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A service will be at 7:00 p.m. by American Legion Alois Dreikson Post #469. Visitation will resume on Wednesday beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be in St. Matthew's Lutheran Cemetery, Marathon, with military honors provided by American Legion Post #469.
The family would like to express a sincere thank you for the special care that Stanley received by V.A. Home Care, Copperleaf Assisted Living, and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Aug. 25, 2019