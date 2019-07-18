|
|
Stephen Hautzinger III
Mosinee - Stephen Bernard Hautzinger III, passed away on June 13, 2019 at Cedar Ridge Nursing Home in Mosinee, Wisconsin at the age of 86.
Stephen was born in Oak Park, Illinois to Stephen Bernard II and Mary Adelaid (Uhlrich) Hautzinger on May 19th, 1933. Stephen grew up in the Chicago area and attended St Philip High School and Loyola University in Chicago. He was married to Maureen Celeste McNamara on June 2, 1962 in Chicago, Illinois. In 1983 they moved with their four children to Athens, Wisconsin. In 2004 they moved to Mosinee, Wisconsin.
Stephen was preceded in death by his parents, infant son John, his wife Maureen of 52 years and his sister Eleanor.
Stephen is survived by four children, son Stephen IV of Mosinee, daughter Christine of Mosinee, daughter Maureen (Keith) Schardt of Menomonee Falls, and daughter Julia (Heshem) Alali of Milwaukee, three grandchildren - Keilan, Regan, and Quinlan Schardt and one sister Mary Elizabeth Uhlarik.
Stephen enjoyed spending time with family, reading and sharing stories. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be missed by all who knew him.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Cedar Ridge Nursing Home and Aspirus Hospice.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday July, 27th at Prairie Home Cemetery in Waukesha, Wisconsin at 11:00am with Fr. Dennis Saran of St. Dominic's Parish officiating.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from July 18 to July 20, 2019